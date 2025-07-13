Uttarakhand woman held with MDMA worth 10.23 crore near India-Nepal border

Uttarakhand police has arrested a woman near the India-Nepal border after 5.688 kg of MDMA drugs, valued over ₹10.23 crore in the international market, was allegedly recovered from her possession, officials said. 22-year-old woman caught with MDMA worth over ₹ 10 crore in Uttarakhand(HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Isha (22) of Banbasa.

Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said they were patrolling the Sharda Canal area near the border after a tip off when they saw the accused running away with a black-coloured backpack.

When the Uttarakhand police stopped her and checked the bag, metyhlenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) drugs were found in two packets, Ganpati said.

The SP said the woman was arrested, and a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The accused told the police during interrogation that the drugs were given to her by her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli

The woman said fearing the police's ongoing anti-drug drive, she was going towards the canal to throw away the drugs, Ganpati said.

A search for Kumar and Kohli is underway.

Inspector General of Police (Kumaon Region) Riddhim Agarwal has announced a reward of ₹20,000 for the police team.