Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Uttarakhand woman held with MDMA worth 10.23 crore near India-Nepal border

PTI |
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 03:19 PM IST

Uttarakhand police said that the woman was arrested, and a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Uttarakhand police has arrested a woman near the India-Nepal border after 5.688 kg of MDMA drugs, valued over 10.23 crore in the international market, was allegedly recovered from her possession, officials said.

22-year-old woman caught with MDMA worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore in Uttarakhand(HT Photo)
22-year-old woman caught with MDMA worth over 10 crore in Uttarakhand(HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Isha (22) of Banbasa.

Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said they were patrolling the Sharda Canal area near the border after a tip off when they saw the accused running away with a black-coloured backpack.

When the Uttarakhand police stopped her and checked the bag, metyhlenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) drugs were found in two packets, Ganpati said.

The SP said the woman was arrested, and a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The accused told the police during interrogation that the drugs were given to her by her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli

The woman said fearing the police's ongoing anti-drug drive, she was going towards the canal to throw away the drugs, Ganpati said.

A search for Kumar and Kohli is underway.

Inspector General of Police (Kumaon Region) Riddhim Agarwal has announced a reward of 20,000 for the police team.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Uttarakhand woman held with MDMA worth 10.23 crore near India-Nepal border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On