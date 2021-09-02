Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve opens for safaris with Covid-19 curbs in place

Wildlife enthusiasts, tourists and adventure lovers can now enjoy a jungle safari in the Chila Range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region. Chila range located in the Pauri Garhwal district and bordering Haridwar is one of the most sought-after ranges of the park.

The main wildlife safari route in Chila will be opened after the monsoon season on November 15, but the other track named Andher Track has been opened for visitors as of now.

The 24 km long Andher Track, is now open with Covid-19 preventive measures and guidelines in place.

Anil Panyuli, ranger of Chila Range said an authorised gypsy service is now available for tourists who want to embark on a safari on this track.

He said the charge for the vehicle for a one-time ride has been fixed at ₹1750 with a maximum of seven people in the vehicle. He added that per person charge of ₹150 along with a vehicle registration fee of Rs100 has also been fixed for visitors.

The safari will be operated in two shifts from 6.30 to 9.30 am and 2.30 to 4.00 PM, he said.

“It is a good move to open the track for tourists as apart from Asian elephants, there are a wide range of wild animals and flora to see in the area Visitors should also adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and ensure cleanliness within the park,” said local Zila Panchayat member Aarti Gaud.

The Rajaji Tiger Reserve is spread across the districts of Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Dehradun over a 842 sq km area. It is home to elephants, tigers, a variety of birds, deer, and so on.

Prior to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, the Corbett Tiger Reserve was thrown open to visitors for day visits in the monsoon season, for the first time in its history, in the last week of June. Tourists and nature lovers can enjoy the safari in its five zones while night stay facilities remain barred. It will only be permitted from October 15 as usual.

The Corbett National Park remains closed every year from June 15 in the wake of the monsoon season. Forest roads get washed away or flooded in the rainy season and pose danger to human life therefore it remains closed till October 15. This year it was closed from May 1 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Park administration had to return money for around 60,000 bookings of tourists.