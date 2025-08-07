Uttarkashi cloudburst: 9 Army jawans missing; Chinook helicopters, cadaver dogs join rescue ops | 6 points
Five civil helicopters from the Sahastradhara airstrip have been operating between Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil areas for rescue operations.
Uttarkashi news: The relief and rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered a third day on Thursday, with the Army saying that 70 people have been rescued so far.
At least four people have lost their lives after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Dharali near Harsil on Tuesday. Though rescuers recovered two bodies on Wednesday, it is not yet clear if they were among the four previously reported deaths.
The Indian Army, in coordination with other agencies, worked towards the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the affected regions.
Access to roads was also severely disrupted at several locations, including Bartwari, Linchigad, near Harsil, Gangnani and Dharali. The arterial roads leading up to Dharali have also been blocked by landslides' debris.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director general Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that four major landslide points and a damaged bridge are being taken care of. BRO personnel and machinery have been deployed and efforts are underway to restore the roads, he added.
"In the next three days, we will be able to open the road to Harsil and restore connectivity. The road connecting Harsil to Dharali is currently underwater. We can either restore the old road or carve out a fresh one; both options are open," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Uttarkashi flash floods | 6 Points
- Over 50 persons, 9 Army jawans missing: In an official release, the Army said that while 70 civilians have been rescued so far, more than 50 are still missing. It said that nine Army personnel, including one junior commissioned officer, are also reported missing.
- Rescue operations: More than 225 troops, including engineers, medical teams, rescue specialists, and search and rescue dogs, are deployed on the ground. The Army said that one Reeco Radar team is in Tekla village and another Reeco Radar is being inducted for further deployment. Five civil helicopters from the Sahastradhara airstrip have been operating between Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil areas for rescue operations, coordinating with the state disaster response force (SDRF). A team of 69 NDRF rescuers, two cadaver dogs and veterinarians joined rescue operations in Dharali on Thursday.
- Air support in rescue ops: Mi-17 helicopters are waiting at Dehradun's Jollygrant airport, while Chinook took off from the facility. The Mi-17 are also expected to commence evacuations of civilians from Thursday if weather conditions allow. A makeshift aviation base is also being set up at the Matli helipad.
- Treatment to victims: AIIMS Rishikesh Director Meenu Singh said on Thursday that three victims of the cloudburst have been brought to the facility, adding that one of them is in a critical condition with a spine fracture. She said that two other patients were taken to the Military Hospital in Dehradun, while more are expected to be brought in.
- 274 stranded people rescued: According to the Uttarakhand government, as reported by news agency ANI, 274 individuals stranded in Gangotri and other areas have been safely evacuated. SDRF IG Arun Mohan Joshi said that rescuing pilgrims stranded at different locations is another priority. He said that there could be around 300-400 of them.
- Action plan for next 1-2 days: The Army said that an action plan for the next 24-48 hours has been prepared, including airlifting para troops and medical teams to Harsil by Chinooks and national disaster response force (NDRF) personnel and medics to Nelong by Mi-17 helicopters. The plan also includes opening the roads ahead of Uttarkashi and Tekla, and evacuating tourists from Nelong helipad on return sorties.