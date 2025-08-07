Uttarkashi cloudburst: 9 Army jawans missing; Chinook helicopters, cadaver dogs join rescue ops | 6 points

Uttarkashi news: The relief and rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered a third day on Thursday, with the Army saying that 70 people have been rescued so far. The Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and other agencies are engaged in rescue operations as over 50 people continue to remain missing. (ANI)

At least four people have lost their lives after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Dharali near Harsil on Tuesday. Though rescuers recovered two bodies on Wednesday, it is not yet clear if they were among the four previously reported deaths.

The Indian Army, in coordination with other agencies, worked towards the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the affected regions.



Access to roads was also severely disrupted at several locations, including Bartwari, Linchigad, near Harsil, Gangnani and Dharali. The arterial roads leading up to Dharali have also been blocked by landslides' debris.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director general Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that four major landslide points and a damaged bridge are being taken care of. BRO personnel and machinery have been deployed and efforts are underway to restore the roads, he added.

"In the next three days, we will be able to open the road to Harsil and restore connectivity. The road connecting Harsil to Dharali is currently underwater. We can either restore the old road or carve out a fresh one; both options are open," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttarkashi flash floods | 6 Points

Over 50 persons, 9 Army jawans missing: In an official release, the Army said that while 70 civilians have been rescued so far, more than 50 are still missing. It said that nine Army personnel, including one junior commissioned officer, are also reported missing.

More than 225 troops, including engineers, medical teams, rescue specialists, and search and rescue dogs, are deployed on the ground. The Army said that one Reeco Radar team is in Tekla village and another Reeco Radar is being inducted for further deployment. Five civil helicopters from the Sahastradhara airstrip have been operating between Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil areas for rescue operations, coordinating with the state disaster response force (SDRF). A team of 69 NDRF rescuers, two cadaver dogs and veterinarians joined rescue operations in Dharali on Thursday.

Air support in rescue ops: Mi-17 helicopters are waiting at Dehradun's Jollygrant airport, while Chinook took off from the facility. The Mi-17 are also expected to commence evacuations of civilians from Thursday if weather conditions allow. A makeshift aviation base is also being set up at the Matli helipad.