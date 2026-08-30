Uzbekistan introduces 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens during PM Modi's visit

Uzbekistan on Sunday introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev saying the move will make a significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people contacts, tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev shake hands after planting a tree at the Presidential Palace garden under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative of India and ‘Yashil Makon’ green efforts of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent on Sunday (NANI)

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Mirziyoyev made the announcement during the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, as part of the latter's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan.

Highlighting the growing momentum in India-Uzbekistan relations, the Uzbek President described India as a "reliable strategic partner" and pointed to rising bilateral trade, joint ventures and connectivity between the two countries.

Deep Dive What are the benefits of Uzbekistan's 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens? The 30-day visa-free regime is expected to strengthen people-to-people contacts, boost tourism, and facilitate business exchanges between India and Uzbekistan. Why did Uzbekistan introduce a visa-free regime for Indian citizens during PM Modi's visit? The introduction of the visa-free regime aims to enhance bilateral ties, reflecting the growing momentum in India-Uzbekistan relations and India's status as a reliable strategic partner. How has the relationship between India and Uzbekistan evolved over the years? India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and elevated their partnership to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, supported by several mechanisms to ensure regular engagement.

"India is our reliable strategic partner. Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded USD 1 billion for the first time. In recent years, the number of joint ventures has increased sevenfold. There are now 14 direct flights between our countries every week," Mirziyoyev said.

He also highlighted the role of cultural institutions, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies, in strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.

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{{^usCountry}} The Uzbek President noted that the philosophy and practice of Yoga have become increasingly popular in Uzbekistan, with a dedicated Yoga Federation operating in the country since 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uzbek President noted that the philosophy and practice of Yoga have become increasingly popular in Uzbekistan, with a dedicated Yoga Federation operating in the country since 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said that a nationwide Yoga Festival was held across Uzbekistan in June this year.

"The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens will make a significant contribution to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism, and business exchanges," Mirziyoyev added.

The announcement comes during PM Modi's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan, aimed at further deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when the protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence.

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The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011. The partnership is supported by several institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels to ensure regular engagement.

PM Modi's current visit, from August 29 to August 30, follows his previous visit to Uzbekistan in 2015, as well as his visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits.

The bilateral relationship has also been marked by high-level exchanges, including President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Following his visit to Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation.

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The new visa-free regime is expected to further facilitate travel between India and Uzbekistan and provide a boost to tourism, business interactions and broader people-to-people exchanges.