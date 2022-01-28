Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / V Anantha Nageswaran becomes new chief economic adviser
india news

V Anantha Nageswaran becomes new chief economic adviser

Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.
V Anantha Nageswaran has become the new Chief Economic Advisor. 
Published on Jan 28, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed as the chief economic advisor after former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian returned to academia completing his three-year term. Dr Nageswaran has taken the charge on Friday. He has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore. 

The prestigious post of the chief economic advisor had also been held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former central bank governor Raghuram Rajan. Every year, the chief economic advisor presents the economic survey which is presented by the finance minister in Parliament just before the Union Budget. It is an annual document of the ministry.

From 2019 to 2021, Dr Nageswaran remained a part-time visiting member of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister of India. A post-graduate of the  Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Nageswaran completed his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. 

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

RELATED STORIES

He served as an executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group.

Dr Nageswaran recently wrote about the need to open educational institutions as he argued that the cost of schools remaining closed is exceeding the gains of Covid safety. 

In 2021, Krishnamurthy Subramanian completed his three-year tenure and said he decided to return to academia. He took charge as the CEA in 2018 after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian stepped down.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2022
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP