IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after complaints of fever, breathing difficulty
After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021.(PTI Photo)
After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of 10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021.(PTI Photo)
india news

V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after complaints of fever, breathing difficulty

Sasikala has been taken to the Bowring and Lady Curzon government hospital in Bengaluru from the central prison.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST

With a week left for her release from Bengaluru prison, V K Sasikala on Wednesday has been taken to Bengaluru, after she suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing and fever. She has been taken to the Bowring and Lady Curzon government hospital in Bengaluru from the central prison, according to the news agency ANI.

Sasikala, a close confidante of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha, was arrested in 2017 after the Supreme Court of India pronounced her term in a two-decade-old disproportionate assets case.

After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of 10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021, according to her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian, who confirmed the news on Tuesday. He also said that Bengaluru prison authorities have confirmed the same to him.

Also read: Sasikala to be released from jail on January 27

“She has been having intermittent fever for the past week. Doctors in the prison have been treating her for the same. Since morning today, her oxygen level has been observed to be low. She will be taken to the hospital and would return back to the prison,” he said while talking with a Tamil TV news station on Wednesday.

When asked if fever and drop in oxygen levels are symptoms of the Covid-19 disease, Pandian said doctors haven’t confirmed it, though she might be also tested for coronavirus infection while at the hospital.

He also denied possibilities of her medical condition impacting her release from the prison. “On January 27, 2021, at 10am she will be released as I have already said. We have got an official letter regarding the matter and there are no changes in it. Until she is in the prison, her protection and medical complaints would be attended by the prison authorities,” he added.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are only months away and Sasikala’s return at such a time was highly anticipated. However, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday ruled out all chances of her joining or leading the AIADMK party. “There is no chance of her joining. She is not in the AIADMK party,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vk sasikala sasikala natarajan
app
Close
e-paper
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
india news

New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of Budget Session that begins on Jan 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly defended its choice of members for the committee that will weigh in on the contentious farm laws, and cautioned critics against attributing motives to the court or “maligning” members of the panel just because they had in the past come out in favour of these legislation aimed at opening up farm markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) made it clear on Wednesday that those living in Assam whose names are missing from the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), but are listed in the electoral rolls can vote in the assembly elections due in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Kolkata Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday allegedly raised the controversial “goli maaro” slogan at a roadshow in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, a day after a similar slogan was raised by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: Troubles are mounting for Karnataka chief minister B
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: More than one in every three new Covid-19 cases recorded in India over the last week have come from Kerala, a state that is defying the national trend of falling infections and has been the biggest outbreak centre in the country since late October
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
New Delhi Covaxin recipients will be monitored for three months after getting the 2nd dose for any adverse reactions, according to a detailed plan released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in an attempt to dispel safety concerns about the vaccine whose efficacy data isn’t publicly known
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 virus found in South Africa and Brazil have begun worrying authorities and scientists who say that these – they are distinct from the new variant first found in the UK – could trigger more re-infections, even reduce vaccine efficacy, though more tests are underway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loyalists and detractors alike await the release of Sasikala, who once kept the ruling AIADMK under her thumb.(HT PHOTO)
Loyalists and detractors alike await the release of Sasikala, who once kept the ruling AIADMK under her thumb.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
india news

Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
india news

Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
india news

'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP