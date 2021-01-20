V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after complaints of fever, breathing difficulty

With a week left for her release from Bengaluru prison, V K Sasikala on Wednesday has been taken to Bengaluru, after she suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing and fever. She has been taken to the Bowring and Lady Curzon government hospital in Bengaluru from the central prison, according to the news agency ANI.

Sasikala, a close confidante of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha, was arrested in 2017 after the Supreme Court of India pronounced her term in a two-decade-old disproportionate assets case.

After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of ₹10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021, according to her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian, who confirmed the news on Tuesday. He also said that Bengaluru prison authorities have confirmed the same to him.

“She has been having intermittent fever for the past week. Doctors in the prison have been treating her for the same. Since morning today, her oxygen level has been observed to be low. She will be taken to the hospital and would return back to the prison,” he said while talking with a Tamil TV news station on Wednesday.

When asked if fever and drop in oxygen levels are symptoms of the Covid-19 disease, Pandian said doctors haven’t confirmed it, though she might be also tested for coronavirus infection while at the hospital.

He also denied possibilities of her medical condition impacting her release from the prison. “On January 27, 2021, at 10am she will be released as I have already said. We have got an official letter regarding the matter and there are no changes in it. Until she is in the prison, her protection and medical complaints would be attended by the prison authorities,” he added.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are only months away and Sasikala’s return at such a time was highly anticipated. However, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday ruled out all chances of her joining or leading the AIADMK party. “There is no chance of her joining. She is not in the AIADMK party,” he said.