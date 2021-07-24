'Vacate carbon space', India urges G20 nations with high greenhouse gas emission

India has urged the group of 20 developed nations (G20) with per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the world average to reduce the levels which will support the developmental aspirations of the developing nations.

The request was conveyed by Union minister of power and new and renewable energy, R K Singh, at G20 energy and climate joint ministerial meeting 2021 on Friday. The minister addressed the meeting virtually.

"The Minister concluded with a vote of thanks and urged those G20 nations which have per capita GHG emissions above the world average to reduce their per capita GHG emissions and bring them down to the world average over the next few years which will vacate the carbon space to some extent and support the developmental aspirations of the developing nations," the government said in a release.

Singh encouraged the G20 nations to take immediate steps in this direction so that the world community stays on the right track to leave a better planet for our future generations.

Singh apprised the delegates from the G20 countries of the significant progress made by India in meeting its Nationally-Determined Contribution (NDC) targets while staying committed to meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The Union minister also said that India has already achieved 38.5 per cent installed capacity from renewables and when the renewable capacity under construction is also accounted for, the share of renewables in the installed capacity goes well over 48%, which is way above the commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, energy and environment ministers from G20 nations failed to agree on the wording of a key climate change commitment in their final communique, Italy's ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani said on Friday.

The failure to agree to common language ahead of that gathering will be seen as setback to hopes of securing a meaningful accord in Scotland.

The G20 meeting was seen as a decisive step ahead of United Nations climate talks, known as COP26, which takes place in 100 days' time in Glasgow in November.