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VACB launches ‘Operation Earth Guard’ to curb illegal soil mining in Kerala

VACB launches ‘Operation Earth Guard’ to curb illegal soil mining in Kerala

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 12:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday launched a statewide surprise inspection drive titled "Operation Earth Guard" following intelligence inputs about widespread irregularities, violations and corruption in the excavation and transportation of ordinary earth across the state, officials said.

VACB launches ‘Operation Earth Guard’ to curb illegal soil mining in Kerala

According to VACB, the operation was initiated on the directions of Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham and commenced at 10.30 am across Kerala.

Based on intelligence inputs, VACB teams conducted simultaneous inspections at all 14 district Mining and Geology offices, 58 selected local self-government institutions, and various sites where illegal earth removal had been reported, officials said.

In total, raids are being conducted at 72 offices and multiple locations across the state as part of the operation.

VACB officials said that permits and transit passes obtained for soil removal under the guise of commercial building and house construction activities are allegedly being misused.

In several cases, earth is being excavated and transported beyond permitted limits and in quantities exceeding the sanctioned volume.

Officials responsible for enforcement are accused of deliberately avoiding inspections and failing to initiate follow-up action, resulting in significant revenue loss to the government in the form of unpaid royalties, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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