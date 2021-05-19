Home / India News / When to take Covid vaccine after recovery? After 3 months, says Centre
When to take Covid vaccine after recovery? After 3 months, says Centre

Lactating women can be vaccinated against Covid-19, but the Centre will deliberate further regarding the vaccination of pregnant women.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. (AFP)

Those who have been infected by Covid-19 can take their vaccines three months after the recovery, the Centre said on Wednesday as it accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19. Those who have been infected after the first dose of the vaccine should also wait for three months to get their second dose. Patients who have been treated with plasma therapy should also defer their vaccination by three months, the Centre said.

Apart from increasing the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccines to 12 to 16 weeks, the expert group also recommended that those who are getting the infection ow should defer their vaccination. The Centre cleared the Covishield proposal earlier. On Wednesday, the rest of the proposals were also accpted.

Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
