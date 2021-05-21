Vaccine hesitancy major reason for Covid spread on campus: AMU VC

Agra : Vaccine hesitancy had played a significant role in the high incidence of Covid-19 on the university campus and subsequent deaths, said vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University prof Tariq Mansoor in an appeal issued on Thursday.

At least 20 serving teachers of the university lost their lives due to Covid -19 and Covid -like symptoms in recent weeks. The VC said two vaccination centres were currently operational on the campus and appealed to the AMU community to shed doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing any further loss of life.

To recall, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his recent visit to the AMU, had also pointed out that vaccination played an important role in saving lives. While condoling the deaths, the chief minister minced no words, saying most of those who died did not go for vaccination.

The V-C has steadfastly stood by vaccination. He is among the few in the AMU who have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The V-C has now made it a point to convince faculty members and staff to get vaccinated. He continues to appeal to faculty members, staff and those associated with the university to get inoculated.

“I appeal to all AMU employees and families in eligible age groups to get vaccinated at the earliest and on top priority. It’s critical as mortalities are very few among those vaccinated. This is also true of AMU employees. JNMC, AMU is a designated vaccination centre for eligible groups. Get vaccinated. Stay safe !” reads one such appeal. His appeals also emphasise on Covid appropriate behaviour, like masking up and maintaining social distancing etc.

The way the matter got highlighted has forced many to refrain from comments.

A former office-bearer of the teachers’ association not wishing to be named, questioned as to why only AMU was the ‘chosen target’ when similar deaths of teachers deployed in panchayat election had taken place all over the state.

“What guarantee does vaccination provide against virus attack as those having both doses of vaccine are falling prey to Covid-19?” said the faculty member who himself is in quarantine after having tested positive. He too had not gone for vaccination and blames ‘intensity’ of second wave that dashed all precautions.

“Nobody doubts the quality of vaccines and studies say that harm is minimized if one gets inoculated. But it is a wrong propaganda that Muslims are not getting vaccinated for some reason whatsoever,” said the faculty member.

“I do not think that staff members stayed away from vaccination because of the holy month of Ramzan. Various schools of thoughts and religious heads had clarified that there was no harm in getting vaccination during Ramzan,” said the VC.

“AMU employees have been requested to provide the medical attendance scheme (MAS) details, stating whether or not they and their dependents have been inoculated against the Covid virus. These details are to be submitted shortly,” the VC said.