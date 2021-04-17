Home / India News / No shortage of vaccine, focus on large containment: Harsh Vardhan to states
No shortage of vaccine, focus on large containment: Harsh Vardhan to states

Dr Harsh Vardhan said the states should now focus on creating bigger containment zones, which is known as 'community quarantine'. The minister also clarified there is no vaccine shortage in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a video conference of state/UT health ministers to review the current pandemic situation of the country.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asked health ministers of all states and Union territories to shift the focus on large containment now as the previous peak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been left behind and the situation is worsening every day. Assuring all states of adequate and unhindered supply of vaccines, the minister said a change in the containment strategy may yield results.

"We can now focus on bigger containment zones which can be called community quarantine to change the strategy," the minister said as he addressed state health ministers through a video conference.

Broaching the vaccine situation of the country, as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have flagged the issue of vaccine scarcity in recent times, the health minister said till now, the Centre has supplied 14.15 crore doses to all states and UTs, out of which about 12.57 crore doses have been consumed. Another batch of 1.58 crore doses will be reaching the states in one week, the health minister said. "I am quoting these numbers so that there is no misconception about vaccine availability. I am giving you all the numbers," Vardhan said.

Clarifying how the Centre supplies vaccines to the states, the minister said that large states get 4 days' supply together while for smaller states, it is seven day's supply. "So either on every 4th day or every 7th day, vaccines are being supplied."

The meeting comes as the Covid-19 situation in the country is worsening amid reports of shortage of vaccines, medical oxygen, hospital beds. On Saturday, the BKC jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre was shut temporarily owing to the shortage of vaccines.

At present, there are over 18 lakh Covid-19 beds in the country, the minister said and urged the states to strengthen the health workforce immediately.

"We have been doing genome sequencing before this UK variant came to the world's notice. We have been doing everything required to bring the situation under control. This year, we have vaccine to bolster our fight," the health minister said urging states to send more samples for genome sequencing.

The unprecedented surge in the number of daily infections has forced many states to bring back restrictions, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi too emphasised on the need of micro-containment zones, without imposing lockdown in a larger scale.

