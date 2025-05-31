Valmik Thapar, veteran tiger conservationist, author, passes away in Delhi

New Delhi: Valmik Thapar, veteran tiger conservationist and author, passed away in Delhi on Saturday morning. He had been at the forefront of tiger conservation in India since the mid-1970s and had served on over 150 committees of both central and state governments. Thapar authored 32 books, including four on Africa. ‘Living With Tigers’, ‘The Secret Life of Tigers’ are among those. (Dharmendra Khandal)

“His influence had been expansive, and though he worked almost exclusively in Rajasthan, with the state government, he had been instrumental in the revitalisation of other parks such as Maharashtra’s beloved Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve,” according to Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

“Thapar had also been vocal in eschewing the dogmatic view that all tourism is bad tourism, and is a leading proponent of innovative tourism that can benefit both parks and people. All this, he firmly believed, is only possible by knitting together a cross-sectoral group of like-minded people including scientists, activists, village leaders, forest officials, bureaucrats, politicians and the free press,” it added.

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said, “Valmik Thapar, a legendary figure in the world of conservation over the past four decades - especially tigers - has just passed away. It is a great loss.”

“Today’s Ranthambore, particularly, is a testimony to his deep commitment and indefatigable zeal. He was uncommonly knowledgeable on a variety of issues relating to biodiversity and not a day passed during my Ministerial tenure without our talking to each other - with me almost always at the receiving end. During my tenure as chairman of the standing committee also he was a constant source of many valuable suggestions and advice. We had arguments but it was always an education to listen to him, full of passion and concern,” he wrote on X.

“Valmik, it’s hard to believe you’re gone. I still vividly remember seeing you for the first time in 1993 as a high school kid captivated by your powerful presentation on the plight of the tiger. That day, I raised my hand and asked, “What can we do for tigers?” and your response—”What are you doing right now? Get your friends together and write to the chief minister so he can do all he can to protect the majestic tiger. Do what it takes to be heard.” That ignited something which never faded,” conservation science director for Snow Leopard Trust Koustubh Sharma remembered.

“Years later, I was genuinely surprised to get that call from your deep voice, asking me to be in Delhi in March 2008 to receive the Carl Zeiss Award for Nature Conservation. To think you recommended me, a fresh out of university, for my first conservation award, speaks volumes about your generosity and belief in others. I cherished working several hours with you on your presentations. Working closely with you over the years, I learned so much about making powerful and impactful presentations. One of my favourite, funny memories is you calling frantically, convinced you had “bacteria or whatever it is” in your computer and asking me to fix it!,” recollected Sharma.

“I was truly fortunate to know you and work alongside you. Your immense generosity with praise was unforgettable; I’ll never forget you introducing me to the then Prime Minister and his Wildlife Board, showcasing the power of videos created with satellite imagery, and championing young conservationists to the high and mighty. You had strong opinions, but what I cherished most was your openness to changing them based on knowledge and experience. That I could challenge your views and see you smile, continuing the conversation, showed me you wanted to be heard, but also genuinely wanted to hear others. You truly were a force unmatched, an inspiration, a phenomenon. The world will miss you dearly, Valmik,” Sharma added.

Thapar had inspired an entire generation of conservationists and students.

“Valmik was a fearless advocate for the tiger, taking the conservation concerns for the Indian tiger worldwide. he was also a keen student of tiger behaviour, and his various books on tigers shed enormous light on their behaviour and ways. he eloquently combined scholastic enquiry with passionate defence for wildlife at a time when the conservation movement was still young in India. He will be remembered for being the voice of an animal that cannot speak for itself,” conservation biologist Neha Sinha said.