Vande Bharat loco driver averts major accident; hits emergency brakes after spotting stones, rods on tracks

A loco pilot in Chittorgarh helped averting a major accident involving a possible derailment of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express on Monday. The driver spotted a collection of stones, some as large as a brick, placed on the tracks that could lead to a severe accident. Notably, the train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24.

Screengrab from video showing railway officials removing stones, rods from tracks(ANI)

Video clips of railways staff removing stones from the the tracks went viral online. It could be seen an iron rod was inserted between the fish plates of the tracks. The loco pilot stopped the train using emergency brakes after he spotted the debris around 10 am.

The staff members also found a loose fastener after thorough inspection and later removed it. According to a railways official, there were two iron rods of 1-feet length fastened on the track.

"The loco pilot showed presence of mind and not only removed all the debris, but ensured that the entire stretch is free from obstacles. He also informed the control room after which teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were sent to the spot," north-west railway's chief PRO Shashi Kiran quotes as saying by PTI.

A case has been registered, the top official said, adding that action will be taken against anti-social elements who are found guilty after an investigation.

