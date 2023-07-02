Vande Bharat Express: Which is the best performing train? Check full list
23 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains now run across the country. Check out the performance of these trains on different routes based on occupancy.
The Kasaragod to Trivandrum train is the best-performing Vande Bharat Express on an occupancy basis among the 23 pairs of such semi-high-speed trains now operational in the country, reported news agency PTI citing official data. Of these, five trains have recently been added to the total count after being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.
The Trivandrum-Kasaragod Vande Bharat in Kerala has been ranked second, while the third spot was given to the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central train.
Also Read| Viral clip shows old electric engine pulling Vande Bharat. Indian railway responds
Check the list of Vande Bharat trains based on occupancy percentage:
|Vande Bharat train route
|Occupancy %
|Kasaragod-Trivandrum
|183
|Trivandrum-Kasaragod
|176
|Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central
|134
|Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar
|129
|Varanasi-New Delhi
|128
|Ranchi-Patna
|127
|Patna-Ranchi
|125
|New Delhi-Varanasi
|124
|Mumbai-Sholapur
|111
|Howrah-Jalpaiguri
|108
|Dehradun-Delhi
|105
|Sholapur-Mumbai
|104
|Jalpaiguri-Howrah
|103
|Delhi Cantonment-Ajmer
|83
|Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment
|60
What is train occupancy?
Occupancy is calculated by the total number of passengers travelling in a train on a particular route, including those getting off and boarding it at intervening stations. According to an official, if a person has booked a ticket on a train from point A to point B, it is considered one booking. From point B, another passenger books the same seat to travel to point C, so the same seat has two bookings.
Vande Bharat trains in all rail-electrified states
The 46 train services of Vande Bharat have now reached all rail-electrified states of the country, covering 24 states and Union Territories. With a maximum permissible speed of up to 160 kmph, the train provides faster acceleration. The Vande Bharat Express is the fastest passenger train on the routes it is running on.