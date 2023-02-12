Vande Bharat trains now operational on 10 routes in India: See full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated two new Vande Bharat Express trains to the nation. The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai where the prime minister flagged off the two semi-high-speed trains, one between Mumbai and Solapur and another between Mumbai and Shirdi. With the inauguration of these two routes, India has now operationalised 10 Vande Bharat Express trains across the country.

While launching the trains on Friday, PM Modi said, "Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains launched."

The Vande Bharat trains have been a huge hit among commuters. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns.

Vande Bharat train features:

The Vande Bharat Express, also called Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train being operated by the Indian Railways. Its top speed is 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph. It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 km/h. For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

All the coaches of the semi-high-speed train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, 32-inch infotainment screens, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats.

Vande Bharat train routes:

1. New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

2. New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi station and Mata Vaishno Devi's base camp Katra, covering the distance in eight hours. The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm.

3. Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat Express was recently launched by PM Modi on September 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 pm covering the distance of 522 km.

4. New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Friday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11:05 am.

5. Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm covering the distance of 401 km.

6. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: This train serves between Maharastra's Nagpur and Chattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train runs on six days except Saturday. The train departs from Nagpur railway station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm.

7. Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi virtually flagged off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express train on December 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in seven hours and thirty minutes.

8. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This train operates between Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 3:00 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:30 pm.

9. Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train between Mumbai and Solapur runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm covering a 6 hours and 35-minute long journey.

10. Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between Mumbai CST station and Sainagar Shirdi, covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. The train departs at 6.20 am from Mumbai and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am. The train runs on six days except Tuesday.