Varanasi municipal corporation plants 2.5 lakh saplings in one hour, claims record

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation planted more than 2.5 lakh saplings in less than one hour on Sunday, with the participation of more than 20,000 citizens. The urban forest park will be named the ‘Namo Van’. (PTI)

Officials claimed this was also recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. “Varanasi has established a new benchmark with 2.5 lakh trees planted in just one hour creating a Guinness world record,” Himanshu Nagpal, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner, said in a post on X.

The commissioner further said that apart from this, provisions had been made for the survival and irrigation of these plants. He said that this would be taken a step further, and converted into an ‘urban forest park’ with a ‘meditation plaza.’

Officials said this was a “historic initiative”, with mass public participation in the mega drive. With this, the VMC broke the previous world record of 1.53 lakh saplings planted in an hour, held by China, they added.

The planned urban forest will “enhance biodiversity, strengthen the Ganga riverbank, and improve ecological balance,” officials said.

With this, the Municipal Corporation is also expected to generate an annual revenue of around ₹2 crore, which could increase to ₹7 crore by the seventh year.

The urban forest park will be named the ‘Namo Van’, given that it is being developed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, PTI reported. It will be spread across 350 bighas of land near the ghats in the Domari area.

Under this project, a total of 3 lakh saplings will be planted, of which 2.5 lakh, which have been planted today, are Miyawaki-method saplings. Apart from these, 10,000 timber trees and 40,000 fruit-bearing trees will also be planted, officials told PTI. The project will include a 4 km walking pathway, neuropathy and yoga plaza, a 4-hectare flower park, a 2-hectare herbal park, a children's play zone and a gymnasium.