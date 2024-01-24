Varanasi’s Dom Raja: Keeper of the sacred fire

In charge of funerals in Varanasi, Doms burn corpses using the sacred fire believed to be the purest of the pure. The keeper of the sacred fire known as Dom Raja is the “king” of cremation ghats, giving him an important position. Doms played a crucial role and their head came to be known as Dom Raja. (Getty Images)

Jagdish Choudhary, the then Dom Raja, was one of the four proposers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Jagdish was posthumously awarded Padma Shree, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2021.

Modi paid tribute when Jagdish Choudhury passed away, saying the Dom Raja represented the eternal tradition of the holy city of Varanasi. “He was intrinsic to Kashi [Varanasi]’s culture,” said Modi.

Atul Choudhary, the current Dom Raja, was among those who joined Modi at the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on January 22, underscoring the importance of a unique position. Vikram Choudhury, Dom Raja’s brother, said the untouchability tag was over. “Today, we are welcomed.”

Former Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth political science professor Satish Rai said only members of Dom families were permitted and given licenses to handle the sacred fire during the Mughal era. “They were respected and were in demand. Dom families would take complete control over the last rituals at Varanasi’s Manikarnika ghat.”

Rai said the Doms played a crucial role and their head came to be known as Dom Raja. “India’s first president Rajendra Prasad presented a copper plate to the then Dom Raja Panna Lal.”

Banaras Hindu University Professor MP Ahirwar said Doms have historically lit pyres. He added the tradition is passed within families, from father to son. Ahirwar said Dom Raja is among the most powerful people in Varanasi.

Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant said Dom Raja’s presence at the consecration ceremony has nothing to do with their numerical strength but is part of an outreach to the lowest and the weakest in the caste system.

Ahirwar described it as an extension of a Dalit outreach programme. “By respecting the Dom Raja, the Prime Minister sent a message of inclusivity to the community [Dalits] who worship Lord Ram.”

Lawyer Shakti Choudhary, a Dom, said local leaders earlier visited them for votes. “But now even some senior leaders are coming to our homes and seem concerned about our well-being. I hope they focus on educational facilities for us.”

The association of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) with Doms dates back to the early 1990s. VHP leader Ashok Singhal visited Dom Raja’s residence for a meal. He later convinced Hindu religious leaders to join a community meal in Varanasi even as some called it unthinkable given the position of Doms at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.

The profession of Doms pushes them down the caste order but also gives them an important position as the keepers of the sacred fire.