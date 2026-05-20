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VBSA Bill won’t alter status of state-affiliated universities

The education ministry assures the VBSA Bill won't change state universities' status, while introducing new regulatory frameworks for higher education.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Sanjay Maurya
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New Delhi:

VBSA Bill won’t alter status of state-affiliated universities

The education ministry has told a parliamentary committee reviewing the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill that the law will not alter the status or functioning of state universities, while defending provisions allowing institutions to open off-campus and offshore centres subject to approvals.

In written replies to the 31-member joint parliamentary committee examining the bill, the ministry said the legislation supplements rather than supplants state governments and does not alter the governance structure of universities established under state laws.

The ministry also argued that Parliament has long exercised powers over higher education regulation, noting that the University Grants Commission (UGC) was created in 1956 when education was still a state subject.

According to the ministry, the proposed Regulatory Council under the VBSA framework will not exceed the current role exercised by the UGC, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

However, some institutions sought an independent appellate mechanism for disputes arising from regulatory action, while Institutes of National Importance such as the IITs raised concerns about protecting their statutory autonomy under existing laws, the person added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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