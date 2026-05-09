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VCK supported Vijay's TVK to prevent President's rule in Tamil Nadu, says chief Thirumavalavan

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder said his party's decision, as he had mentioned earlier, was in sync with the decision of the Left parties.

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:04 pm IST
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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced his party's decision to support Vijay's TVK in government formation to prevent President's rule in Tamil Nadu and also ensure people's mandate for TVK was fulfilled.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan said based on the decision taken by the Left parties, he announced his stand to support TVK. (Thol Thirumavalavan’s Facebook profile)(HT_PRINT)

Due to the prevailing uncertainty in government formation, especially with the TVK lacking the simple majority to form the government on its own, and no other political party anywhere close to the magic number of 118 seats, it was necessary to support the TVK in its efforts to form the government, Thirumavalavan said.

Barely hours after handing over the support letter to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder said his party's decision, as he had mentioned earlier, was in sync with the decision of the Left parties.

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"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government and also prevent the President's rule in the state," Thirumavalavan said at a crowded press conference.

 
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Home / India News / VCK supported Vijay's TVK to prevent President's rule in Tamil Nadu, says chief Thirumavalavan
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