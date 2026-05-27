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Vedanta secures highest domestic credit rating since 2014 after ICRA upgrades key entities to AA+

ICRA also retained Vedanta’s short-term rating at A1+, which is the highest category for short-term instruments.

Published on: May 27, 2026 09:18 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Vedanta Group has received its strongest domestic credit rating in over 10 years after rating agency ICRA upgraded the long-term ratings of its major entities to AA+, signalling growing confidence in the company’s financial position and operational strength.

Vedanta gets highest domestic credit rating in over a decade after AA+(HT Archive)

The upgrade comes at a crucial phase for the Group as it moves ahead with its demerger process. Two of the biggest entities emerging from this restructuring — Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML) — have both secured AA+ ratings with a Stable outlook. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) has also seen its rating upgraded to AA-/Stable from A+/Watch Developing.

ICRA also retained Vedanta’s short-term rating at A1+, which is the highest category for short-term instruments.

Strongest rating since 2014

According to the company, this is the Group’s highest domestic credit rating since 2014. The development is significant because the two entities that received AA+ ratings together account for more than 75% of Vedanta’s long-term debt exposure.

ICRA expects these trends to continue till FY27, supported by favourable commodity conditions, improving cost structures and steady earnings visibility in businesses such as aluminium, zinc, and oil & gas.

 
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