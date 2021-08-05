Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Veena Reddy takes over as first Indian American head of USAID in India

The acting head of the US embassy, ambassador Atul Keshap, expressed “pride and admiration” at another Indian American being chosen to lead a critical mission component in India, and said this reflects the “accomplishments of Indian Americans in all walks of life in America”
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
USAID India’s new mission director Veena Reddy. (Twitter/@usaid_india)

Veena Reddy, a career member of the US senior foreign service, has taken over as the first Indian American mission director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India.

Reddy, who will lead USAID’s operations in India and Bhutan, said on Thursday that she would work to strengthen the organisation’s seven decade-old partnership with the people and government of India.

The acting head of the US embassy, ambassador Atul Keshap, expressed “pride and admiration” at another Indian American being chosen to lead a critical mission component in India, and said this reflects the “accomplishments of Indian Americans in all walks of life in America”.

Reddy has an extensive background in development and diplomacy. Born in Andhra Pradesh, she is the first Indian American to lead USAID in India and Bhutan.

Also Read | UNSC meeting under Indian presidency on Aug 6 to discuss Afghanistan situation

During her career as a US foreign service officer, she served as USAID’s mission director in Cambodia and deputy mission director in Haiti. She also had a stint in Washington as an assistant general counsel, covering legal matters for USAID’s programmes in Asia and the Middle East.

Before joining government service, Reddy worked as a corporate attorney in New York, London and Los Angeles. She holds a doctor of jurisprudence from Columbia University School of Law and an MA and BA from the University of Chicago.

“For the past seven decades, USAID has partnered with the people and government of India to build a peaceful and prosperous society. During that time our partnership has evolved, and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship,” Reddy said.

“The challenges faced by all during the Covid-19 pandemic have taken an enormous human and economic toll on India and beyond. I am confident that with the strength and warmth of the US-India partnership, we will continue to move forward on the road to prosperity.”

USAID backs India in achieving its development goals, supporting clean energy and environmental reform, helping combat climate challenges, improving healthcare, and bolstering the Covid-19 response.

