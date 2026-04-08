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Vegetable vendor arrested for molestation in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:02 pm IST
ANI |
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A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area.

A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

According to police, the incident occurred on April 3, 2026, in front of the victim's residence. The girl's uncle contacted the police station the following day and informed them that an unknown man had molested his niece before fleeing from the spot.

Acting swiftly, officers at PS Nihal Vihar recorded the statement of the minor victim in the presence of her parents. Based on her account, a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A dedicated investigation team was immediately formed, comprising Head Constables Devender, Dharmpal, Vikrant, and Constable Vipin, led by Inspector Shispal, SHO Nihal Vihar. The probe was supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajbir Lamba, Paschim Vihar.

 
bihar molestation delhi police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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