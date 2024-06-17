 Vegetable vendor killed in road rage in Hoskote | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vegetable vendor killed in road rage in Hoskote

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jun 17, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Four people attacked the victim after he argued with them over not driving properly and not allowing him to overtake

A 27-year-old man was murdered on Sunday when an altercation with a driver turned violent for not giving space to overtake on Kolar-Bengaluru National Highway (NH 75) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a police officer said.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Naveen Naik (27), a resident of Gangapura village in Hoskote taluk, was returning from Bengaluru to his shop in Hoskote on his way on Sunday morning. (Getty Images)
The incident took place when the victim, identified as Naveen Naik (27), a resident of Gangapura village in Hoskote taluk, was returning from Bengaluru to his shop in Hoskote on his way on Sunday morning. (Getty Images)

The officer said the incident took place when the victim, identified as Naveen Naik (27), a resident of Gangapura village in Hoskote taluk, was returning from Bengaluru to his shop in Hoskote on Sunday morning.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Hoskote police inspector M. Manjunath said: “Naveen Naik, a vegetable vendor in Kolar, was transporting vegetables to his shop from Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The incident took place at around 4:45 am when an Alto car passing in front of a Maruti van, which was being driven by the deceased, did not provide a way to overtake.”

“Naik overtook the vehicle with difficulty, stopped the vehicle, and then scolded the Alto driver for his erratic driving. Enraged by this, the four individuals in the car assaulted him with iron rods and fled the scene,” he said.

Naveen’s friend Chennakeshava, who was travelling in the car, fled the scene when the miscreants attempted to attack him, he added. After being informed about the incident, Hoskote deputy superintendent of police P Shankar Gowda Anna Saheb Patil went to the spot to conduct an inspection.

“A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and are investigating to trace the accused. Initial investigations suggest that the accused are from Kolar district, and through scientific evidence, we will nab them soon,” Manjunath added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Vegetable vendor killed in road rage in Hoskote
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On