FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, Gadkari said(PTI)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the deadline for implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facilty.

Replying to a query on FASTags, Gadkari said the government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, he added.

The FASTag registration has gone up to 90 per cent on some routes and only 10 per cent people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, he told reporters at the Nagpur airport.

The central government extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.

