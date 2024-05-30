Vehicle that killed 2 in Gonda was part of my cavalcade, says Karan Bhushan Singh

LUCKNOW: BJP Lok Sabha candidate Karan Bhushan Singh on Thursday confirmed that a vehicle involved in the road accident that mowed down two people and injured a third person in Gonda district on Wednesday was part of his cavalcade but insisted that he was told about the accident much later. Gonda: People gather near the wreckage of an escort vehicle, part of the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son and BJP leader Karan Bhushan Singh, that allegedly hit a biker, in Gonda, on May 29 (PTI)

Karan told reporters on Thursday that he was on his way to Bhairach for a programme when the last of the four vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner, reportedly got involved in the accident. Karan said he was about 4-5km away from the spot when the incident took place.

Karan is the son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by the country’s top wrestlers last year. Karan, 30, was fielded by the BJP from his father’s seat, which went to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Karan claimed that the Toyota Fortuner did not hit the woman. The motorcycle struck the woman when she was crossing the road and the two youths fell on the other side of the road and were hit by the sports utility vehicle.

Karan, who had been incommunicado for 24 hours after the accident, also insisted that he sent a car to the spot to help the victims. “We had them taken to the hospital,” he said, adding that his representatives stayed with the family of the victims till late in the night until the postmortem was conducted.

The victims’ families have been supporters of my father, he said.

According to the police, the deceased – Rehan (17) and Shehzad (24), both of whom were cousins – were on a motorbike when they were hit by the vehicle near Baikunth Degree College on Katra Bazar road around 9am on Wednesday.

“Both Rehan and Shehzad were run over by the car and died on the spot. The vehicle also lost control and further hit a 60-year-old woman, who was walking on the roadside. The woman, identified as Sita Devi, has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment,” Karnal Ganj station house officer (SHO) Nirbhay Narayan Singh said on Wednesday after the accident.