Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers pay tribute to ex-president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers paid tribute to India's former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his sixth death anniversary and remembered the tall leader for his contribution to the country.

Naidu talked about APJ Abdul Kalam's "stellar contribution" as he remembered the country's 11th president. "My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Punya Tithi today. He was a distinguished scientist, a visionary statesman & above all a great human being. His stellar contribution strengthened our defence & space capabilities," Naidu tweeted.

Union of minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal also extended his tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam. "He ignited our minds and dreamt of India as a developed, innovative and prosperous nation. Let us now realize our country's brilliant destiny. My humble tribute to the Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary," Goyal also posted on Twitter

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri recalled the times he worked with Kalam. "Remembering one of India's most popular & admired former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his death anniversary. I had the privilege of working with him when he was the Scientific Advisor to RM & I was a JS in MoD. Has always been an inspiration," Puri said in a tweet.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was called the ‘Missile Man of India’ for his contributions towards the development of India's missile projects. He was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and died of cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.

