'Version of Hindutva similar to ISIS': Complaints filed against Salman Khurshid over new book on Ayodhya

Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book of Ayodhya has kicked up a storm as he has reportedly compared a robust version of Hindutva similar to ISIS and Boko Haram. Two Delhi lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed complaints with the Delhi Police against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hindutva.

The book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' is on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The book launch event was held on Wednesday and was attended by Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh among others.

"Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," a chapter of the book titled 'The Saffron Sky' reads.

In the complaint, Vivek Garg said, "This reflects the true mindset of Congress as they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus. His statement printed in his book is itself self-explanatory and clearly discloses his commission of the cognizable offence. The language, intention of the said book authored by the alleged accused, is an open case of sedition, conspiracy to wage the war against India, promoting enmity between Hindus-Muslims, etc."

"The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups. It is a quite aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about society. The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive," Jindal's complaint read.

Speaking at the book launch, Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that Hindutva and Hinduism have become synonymous. "Savarkar wasn't religious. He even asked why the cow is considered 'maata' and he had no problem in consuming beef. He brought 'Hindutva' word to establish Hindu identity which caused confusion in people," Digvijaya Singh said.

Reacting to the controversy that his statement on Hindutva has kicked up, Khurshid said he praised Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma in his book. Hindutva is different from Hinduism, the writer has said.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said Salman Khurshid must have published the book to purposely create a controversy. “They support politics of appeasement. Congress leaders and the Gandhi family are supporters of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. They want the country to be divided on the basis of castes,” Mishra said.

Shiv Sena leader and former Congress person Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the book and said comparing Hindutva to terror outfits ISIS and Boko Haram is an attempt to demonise Hindu religion that has only spoken of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. “Half-baked information can get you book publicity,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

(With agency inputs)