‘Very proud moment for Odisha': CM Naveen Patnaik on Droupadi Murmu's president poll victory

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.(ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha

Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.

"Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted.

"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.

The chief minister wished her the very best for a "fulfilling tenure" ahead.

Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted.

