‘Very sad’: Shashi Tharoor expresses concern over Dhankhar's health after resignation as Vice President

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday reacted to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President of India, expressing "concern" over his health. He extended best wishes to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for a speedy recovery. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended best wishes to Jagdeep Dhankhar for a speedy recovery. (AFP/PTI)

Dhankhar announced on Monday evening that he was resigning from the office of the Vice President of India, effective immediately, citing health concerns and medical advice. The 74-year-old, who had assumed office in August 2022, was due to complete his term in 2027.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Tharoor said, "We are concerned about his health. It is very sad that he got a sudden health issue. Our best wishes for his speedy recovery."

Opposition leaders have been questioning the explanation behind Dhankhar's resignation, with Congress leaders, along with other parties, asking him to reconsider his decision and continue in office.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi expressed concerns and said that Dhankhar had run the Rajya Sabha for two days without any signs of physical discomfort. "His resignation letter states that his health is not suitable, but we feel this is more about his political ill-health than physical ill-health," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj said he found Dhankhar's sudden resignation "strange".

The Congress party also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to convince Dhankhar to reconsider.

“The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable,” said Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications.

“No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give top most priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye.”

ALSO READ | Who will be the next Vice President? This name does the rounds as intrigue grows after Jagdeep Dhankhar exit

“He had fixed a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow... He was also to make some major announcements related to the judiciary tomorrow," Ramesh added.

The Congress wished Dhankhar the best of health but at the same time requested him to reconsider his decision. "We also expect the Prime Minister to get Mr Dhankhar to change his mind. This will be in the nation's interest,” he said, adding that farmers, in particular, would feel relieved if Dhankhar stayed.