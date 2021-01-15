VHP nationwide fund drive for Ram temple construction begins today

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch on Friday a 44-day, nationwide campaign, spread over two phases, to connect with the people and raise funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In the first phase from January 15 to 31, the VHP, which has been at the vanguard of a campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town, will call only on eminent people who have been identified by its local cadre. Most such calls will not be made public.

The second phase of the campaign, which will involve reaching out to ordinary people, will start on February 1 and end on February 27.

The Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled on the long-running Hindu-Muslim dispute over the Ayodhya site, which it awarded to the Hindus; it directed the government to provide an alternative five-acre site to the Muslims to construct a mosque as a replacement for the 16th century Babri mosque that stood on the site and was demolished on December 6, 1992, by Hindu activists.

Hindus believe the site marks the birthplace of the lord Ram and that a temple which stood at the site had been demolished and the Babri mosque constructed on its ruins.

At the village, block, town and district levels, the VHP has identified people who will be contacted by its cadre in the first phase. A list of all such people has been prepared.

“Eminent people in government jobs, the corporate world and other personalities have been identified for the first phase of the campaign,” said a senior VHP leader, who requested anonymity.

“If anyone wants to avoid the public glare, the visit to his residence will not be made public,” he added.