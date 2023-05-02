VHP slams Sonia Gandhi over Congress's Bajrang Dal move in Karnataka: ‘Will not let your…’

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for equating Bajrang Dal with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election and said the people of the country will not accept it.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, in its manifesto, said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the PFI and others.

“It's unfortunate that Congress today compared the Bajrang Dal with anti-national and banned PFI. People of the country will not accept it. The Bajrang Dal accepts this challenge and will answer it through all democratic ways,” Surendra Jain, international general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said in a video statement.

The youth wing of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, will stage a protest outside the Congress' Delhi office on Tuesday.

“Every member of the Bajrang Dal is dedicated to the serve the country and society while the entire world is aware of the activities of the PFI,” Jain said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You cannot deceive the people of the country, (senior Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi. The way you have attempted to defame the Bajrang Dal, people of the country will not accept it. Every activist of the Bajrang Dal will take it as a challenge," Jain added.

"We do not dabble in politics. But you want to drag us into politics. Then, we would like to respond to you in that arena also and we will not let your wrong intentions be fulfilled," the VHP leader said.

Hitting out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he also said that her party's "hidden agenda" has come out in the open with its poll promise.

"You talk about banning the Bajrang Dal and you forgot that you had opposed the ban on SIMI. People like you had staged demonstrations on streets protesting the ban on SIMI. When you are talking about a ban on Bajrang Dal, your hidden agenda has come out in open," Jain charged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bajrang Dal and people of the country accept this challenge and "a reply will be given in all democratic ways", the VHP leader added.

Slamming the Congress in a series of tweets, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the party which is being rejected all over the country is daydreaming of banning the Bajrang Dal.

"Comparison of PFI with Bajrang Dal...Enough of Congress drama in Karnataka. This manifesto itself will become the factor of the Congress's end," he said in one of the tweets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON