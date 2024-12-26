VHP intensifies demand for freeing temples from govt control, plans big campaign

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is launching a campaign called “Jagran Abhiyan” to advocate for the liberation of temples from government control, news agency ANI reported, quoting VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal. Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducted its “Saansad Sampark Abhiyan,” during which it met over 350 MPs to discuss various key issues, including the liberation of temples.(ANI)

"Decontrol of the temple is the need of the hour. VHP has been raising this demand for the last several decades...When no mosque, madrasa, mazaar, or church is under their (government's) control, then why is this discrimination against temples only? There is a deep anger in the society about all this. So, VHP decided to start a campaign, a Jagran Abhiyan for the liberation of these temples," Bansal told ANI.

“Our organisation's General Secretary is going to hold a press conference in the evening, telling about what its format will be and how it will be done,” he added.

Bansal also mentioned that VHP office bearers recently met chief ministers from various states and leaders from different political parties to request their support for this cause.

“Recently we also connected with around 380 MPs during the winter session and sought their help as well,” he said.

VHP's Saansad Sampark Abhiyan

Earlier, the VHP conducted its “Saansad Sampark Abhiyan,” during which it met over 350 MPs to discuss various key issues, including the liberation of temples, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the extension of privileges to Hindu society.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad has so far contacted more than 350 MPs in its annual Saansad Sampark Abhiyan run during the winter session of Parliament and discussed three different topics related to Hindu society.

The Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Lal Bagra said that during this campaign, Karyakartas from different states, languages and sects from across the country discussed with the Hon'ble MPs the topics of the liberation of temples from government control, the Waqf Amendment Bill and extending the privileges given to minorities under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution to the Hindu society as well," a post by VHP on X reads.

The campaign ran from December 2 to 20, during the winter session of Parliament.

"In its first phase from 2 to 6 December, Karyakartas from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra contacted a total of 114 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs," the post further reads.

"In the second phase from 9 to 13 December, Karyakartas from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir contacted a total of 139 MPs of these states," it added.

The third and final phase of the campaign began on December 16, when office bearers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland reached out to different parliamentarians in the national capital.

VHP joint secretary says it is a violation of the Constitution

Earlier in September, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain argued that state governments controlling temples violates the Constitution, as courts "have been repeatedly saying that running temples is not the job of the governments."

He pointed to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, where allegations of the use of animal fat in making 'prasadam' surfaced, as an example.

“Earlier, there was a complaint from Sabarimala temple (in Kerala) also. Similar kinds of impure substances had been mixed in payasam (consecrated food) there,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Jain also highlighted reports of "financial irregularities and misuse" of temple properties under state government control across the country, adding that the common factor in these incidents is that they involve temples taken over by state governments.

“Article 12 of the Constitution stipulates that the state has no religion. Then who gave them power to manage temples and run temples? Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution allow us to run our institutions,” he stated.

Jain also criticised the historical impact, saying, “Foreign invaders demolished Hindus’ temples, looted their treasure and property. The British captured the temples and established a permanent system for loot. Unfortunately, politicians of this country have not been able to free themselves from the colonial mindset and slavery even after Independence.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)