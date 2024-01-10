Vibrant Gujarat: Adani calls India’s GDP, per capita income growth unparalleled

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday hailed the growth in India’s GDP and per capita income since 2014 as unparalleled, saying it was achieved despite geopolitical conflicts and a pandemic over the last decade. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

“The statistics of the past decade are remarkable: Since 2014, India’s GDP has grown by 185%, and per capita income by a stunning 165%,” he said in his address on day one of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He called Vibrant Gujarat a stunning manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary vision. ‘It has all your [Modi] hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution. It ignited a nationwide movement as all our states marched forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape.”

The 2024 edition of the summit envisages investments of over ₹30,000 crore. Modi initiated the summit during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister in 2003 to position the state as a global leader in trade and industry. The theme for this year’s three-day summit is “Gateway to the Future”.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s presence is seen as one of the highlights of the summit this year. It is expected to strengthen trade and investment ties following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in February 2022.

Adani called the Prime Minister’s achievements on the international stage equally remarkable. “You have taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualized, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history.”

He added the Prime Minister does not just predict the future but shapes it. “You have reoriented India to become the world’s fastest-growing nation and positioned her as the global social champion driven by the twin philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.”

Adani said the best is yet to come. “With your foresight in harnessing India’s youth to build a Vikshit Bharat [Developed India] and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow.”

He said at the previous summit, he announced an investment of over ₹55,000 crore by 2025. “We have already surpassed ₹50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.” He added they are constructing the world’s largest green energy park in Khavda, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometres, even visible from space. “We are expanding the green supply chain for an Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production.”

He said the Adani Group will invest over ₹two lakh crore in Gujarat ($25 billion) over the next five years, creating over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.