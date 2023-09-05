It’s Opposition’s duty to discuss ‘one nation, one election’ theory, says Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said even if Opposition parties do not agree with the “one nation, one election theory”, it is their democratic responsibility to discuss the matter.

“An issue came up regarding one nation, one election. They [the opposition] are saying we will not discuss it at all. It is your job to discuss it; it is your discretion to agree or disagree with it,” Dhankhar said while addressing students in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The Rajya Sabha chairman further said that the political parties do have the right to do their politics, but it is not possible that they don’t debate, don’t dialogue, and don’t discuss.

“If there is no discussion in a democracy, then where is that democracy? It is necessary for democratic values that there are discussions and debates,” Dhankhar added.

The Centre’s decision of calling a five-day special session of parliament from September 18 to 22 triggered a speculation of introduction of the one nation, one election bill for simultaneous national and state assembly polls. The agenda for the special session has not yet been revealed.

Dhankhar, who was on a day-long visit to Kota, also attended an event to felicitate pensioners. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the event.