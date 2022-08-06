Vice-presidential election: Wishes pour in across party lines for Jagdeep Dhankhar

Political leaders, cutting across party lines, congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming the 14th Vice-President of India on Saturday. Dhankhar, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate for the vice-presidential poll, defeated Opposition's Margaret Alva by 346 votes. He had formerly served as the governor of West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dhankhar and congratulated him, soon after the results were announced.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India’s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom.”

Union home minister Amit Shah, on the other, tweeted, "I am sure that as the Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of Modi Ji, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of parliament for supporting Dhankhar.”

Former President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Conveyed my heartiest congratulations on phone to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice-President of India.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected as the fourteenth Vice-President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure,” outgoing Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on the microblogging website.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. Thank you to Margaret Alva for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity.”

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, while congratulating Dhankhar, also said he has the wisdom and knowledge to meet the expectations of the nation and uphold the Constitution and majesty of Rajya Sabha.

Alva, Dhankhar's adversary in the Vice-presidential poll, also congratulated him.

“Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice-President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign,” Alva tweeted.

Dhankhar will take oath as the Vice-President on August 11, a day after Venkaiah Naidu's term as V-P ends.

