Video: IAF's MiG-29 spirals uncontrollably towards ground before Agra crash

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 08:05 AM IST

MiG-29 Agra crash: In the footage, the MiG-29 is seen plummeting rapidly in a flat spin resulting in chaos.

A shocking video captured an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet spiralling uncontrollably towards the ground in a flat spin in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, moments before the crash. The visuals went viral on social media.

The wreckage of IAF's MiG 29 fighter jet which crashed near Agra.(X/PTI)
The wreckage of IAF's MiG 29 fighter jet which crashed near Agra.(X/PTI)

In the footage, the MiG-29 is seen plummeting rapidly in a flat spin, resulting in a chaotic flight condition. It immediately bursts into flames as it touches the ground.

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field which was later cordoned off by the military personnel.

The mishap occurred on Saturday as the aircraft came crashing down in a field near Agra. As far as the reason behind the scary crash is concerned, the IAF has confirmed that the MiG-29 suffered a "system malfunction" before the crash.

IAF orders inquiry into MiG-29 crash in Agra

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF posted on X.

Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely, guiding the stricken aircraft away from populated areas to prevent any casualties on the ground. While it was not visible in the video, locals claimed that the pilot was seen parachuting down into nearby Baha village.

Before today’s alarming incident, the previous MiG-29 crash occurred on September 2 in Barmer, Rajasthan. It took place due to a "critical technical snag."

The MiG-29, originally developed by the USSR in 1983, was acquired by India in 1987 and has since undergone multiple upgrades to incorporate the latest technological advancements.

On June 4, IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet crashed near Shirasgaon village of Niphad tehsil in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
