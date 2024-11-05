‘Won’t let you down’: Priyanka’s promise at Wayanad rally ahead of LS by-election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate for Wayanad bypolls, on Monday said that the people are giving her so much love and affection that she will not let them down. She further added that 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule in Centre is seen only “division” and “spread of anger and fear”. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a meeting in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a public rally in Wayanad’s Kalpetta on Monday, Priyanka said, “I want you to think that why, with so much potential and so many natural resources, you are still in a position where you have to beg for a medical college; where you have to beg for your homes to be built. If there are governments that actually makes policies for the people, then this should not be your position. In the last 10 years of BJP’s rule, all we have seen is division, spread of anger and fear.”

“Modiji’s government policies are such that they waive loans of big businessman but they don’t waive loans of farmers. If your crops get damaged due to rain, you don’t get adequate compensation. Wherever I have gone here, the man-animal conflict is an immense issue,” she added.

Speaking on Wayanad, the Congress leader said that this land has immense potential.

“Look at the crops including coffee, tea, rice and all peppers. Just think if proper planning was there or marketing strategies for these crops, how much difference would be there. With a strong focus on agriculture and food processing, there could be so much more progress in industry here. Instead farmers of Wayanad are facing immense difficulties. The prices of crops are falling especially coffee. Many farmers are forced to take loans and are unable to repay them,” she said.

“There is already so much poverty and on top of that primary health centers are not functional. Under the Congress government, the MGNREGA programme was started and it provided jobs to the poorest of the poors. The tribal areas also lack better educational centers and institutions,” she added.

The Congress candidate also emphasized that if Wayanad’s infrastructure is properly developed, then it has so much potential for tourism.

“You have beautiful mosques, temples and churches. You live in Harmony. You stand for what is right for the unity of this country and for the values on which our Constitution was made. For me, there can be no greater honor than to represent the people of Wayanad,” Priyanka said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi was seen interacting with the voters of Wayanad during her election campaign. She also met and interacted with the students of Pazhassiraja College in Pulpally town of Wayanad.

People gathered in large numbers to take a selfie with the Congress leader who is campaigning for herself in the by polls.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying that the by-election was thrust on the people due to the latter’s” betrayal”.

“People of Wayanad are now going for a by-election that is being thrust on them because of the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi. After he was sent away by the people of Amethi in 2019 was welcomed and received with a warm heart by Wayanad people and given an opportunity to be an MP but in the 5 years, he did nothing for Wayanad. He betrayed the Wayanad people after seeking vote for the second time, he did not tell them till election that he is also going to contest in Uttar Pradesh,” Chandrasekhar said.

The by-election to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to be held on November 13.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion, is going to see a contest between Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.