Home / India News / Watch | Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kerala, gets arrested

Watch | Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kerala, gets arrested

BySreelakshmi B
Jul 21, 2023 09:27 PM IST

On July 19, the police apprehended the man and documented his arrest. They also confiscated his car before releasing him on bail.

The Kerala police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track in Kannur. The car reportedly shut off after covering a short distance along the track. The railway gatekeeper and local residents promptly notified the police and the nearby railway station about the incident. "He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," the police said.

Man drives car onto a railway track in Kerala.(Twitter)
Man drives car onto a railway track in Kerala.(Twitter)

A video of the incident got circulated on social media. In the video, the locals who saw the man are heard saying, “Seems like he mistook the tracks for the road. ” They are also seen trying to push the vehicle off the tracks.

On July 19, the police apprehended the man and documented his arrest. They also confiscated his car before releasing him on bail.

Five youths arrested by Puducherry police for drunken driving

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, five youths were arrested by the Puducherry police for drunken driving in the UT on July 11. Over a dozen people were injured and vehicles got damaged after a car driven by them hit oncoming two-wheelers on a one-way street.

“On a one-way street full of shops the five accused hit the oncoming two-wheelers without stopping. Police and civilians tried to chase the car but the car went nearly five kilometres without stopping,” ANI quotes officials.

During the chase, the car's front left tire burst and came to rest near Narikuruwar colony in the Lawspet area, said the officials. The men reportedly belonged to Chennai's Medavakkam area and were on a visit to Puducherry.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out