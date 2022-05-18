Video of Bengaluru girls fighting on street in school uniform emerges, reason unknown

An unverified video of a group of girls attacking each other in front of a Bengaluru school has emerged on social media and is going viral as they are in their school uniform. It is not yet known when the incident took place. The reason for the fight is also officially not known.

Going by the uniform of the students engaged in the brawl, social media users said the fight was more like a fisticuff between students from two schools. One of them is Bengaluru's famous Bishop Cotton Girls' School.

In the viral video, the girls can be seen slapping each other and pulling each other's hair. One girl can be seen taking out a stick to beat others. Some boys were also present at the spot.

As the fight continued for quite some time, as evident from the viral clips, shouts and shrieks could be heard. Some people tried to disengage them from the fighting. A video taken from a different angle shows a girl with some injury.

While the school authorities neither intervened in the fight nor issued any statement, Twitter is flooded with accounts of those who saw the brawl take place. A purported screenshot of a message of a student who is believed to have taken part in the brawl said she was asked by a friend called Rachana to go to Bishop Cotton Girls' School to hit a girl she (Rachana) had some issue with.

