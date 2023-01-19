Video of lovebirds romancing on moving scooter goes viral, man booked

LUCKNOW Public display of affection on a moving two-wheeler has landed a 23-year-old Lucknow resident into trouble. On Wednesday, city police booked Vikki as a purported video of him and his alleged girlfriend embracing each other while riding a two-wheeler went viral on the Internet.

The undated video -- apparently recorded by someone on a vehicle from behind -- was shot in the evening hours on a busy street in Hazratganj. The 14-second video clip shows the two youngsters -- none wearing a helmet -- hugging each other face-to-face while the two-wheeler was in motion.

Sharing further details, Hazratganj police issued a press statement saying that Vikki, who lives in the Chinhat area, has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity in any public place) and 279 (rash driving). The girl in the video is a minor, it added. Vikki’s scooter has also been impounded by the police.

“The entire incident is being investigated and another probe under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act will take place,” said Rajesh Srivastav additional deputy commissioner of police (Central).

(With agency inputs)