Video of red-coloured water 'seeping from Lord Hanuman's idol' in MP goes viral

A video of red-coloured water perceived as seeping from an idol of Lord Hanuman in Bamurhiya village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has gone viral on social media. Many users even claimed that it is blood and not water.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night. Soon after the video went viral, villagers thronged the spot to offer prayers to the idol.

Recently, there were also rumours that the idols of Lord Ganesh and Shiva were drinking milk in many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Experts said the latest incident is nothing mere superstition. Dr PK Mishra, former head of the department of chemistry, Government Autonomous Postgraduate College in Satna, told Live Hindustan that the idols are made of porous stones. Since sandalwood, vermilion, etc are coated on the idols, when water is poured on them, it at times enters into the pores. And when these pores are filled up, the coloured water slowly starts seeping.

