Video of terrorists trying to enter India released

A day after three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector, the army on Friday released a video showing the trio attempting to cross into the Indian side of the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The terrorists, whose identity is being ascertained, were formally trained and their movement was picked up by the surveillance gadgets fixed on the fencing near Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri,” said army officials.

In the 1 minute and 29 second video, the three infiltrators can be seen walking in the forest area close to the LoC.

Officials said that army teams and its forward posts were tracking their movement before engaging with them in an encounter.Commanding Officer, 18 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel PL Ragvinder said: “The operation was based on multiple inputs from military intelligence, Jammu & Kashmir Police and our own sources on ground. It was carried out in a challenging terrain as the vegetation is dense and the weather condition was foggy and the area is covered with mines.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Operation ‘Mrityunjay’ was launched on Wednesday soon after the army received the inputs about the terrorists, he said.

“Small ambush parties and surveillance detachments were inducted in the area. Movement of our teams was not picked up by the enemy surveillance devices. Our teams were deployed at the location for over 25 hours, from 7:55 am on Thursday,” he said.

“A contact with the three Pakistani terrorists was established around 8.45 am on Thursday, which was followed by a brief exchange of fire for 15 minutes during which they were killed, he said.

After securing the area, the bodies of the terrorists were secured, he said, adding, the search is still on. Army said that two AK rifles and one Chinese M-16 weapon among other ammunition was recovered from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General Officer Commanding, GoC 19 infantry division, Major General Ajay Chandpuri said, “The 750-km long has gaps despite surveillance. Due to high level of alertness and technology, several infiltration attempts have been foiled. The handlers are now desperate to push in people. This attempt was made to sneak in the infiltrators during early hours, which is indicative of their desperation.”

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of these terrorists,” he said.