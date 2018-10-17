Video of women performing garba on moving train leaves Twitter delighted

The much-loved festival of Navratri is on in full swing and a festive cheer has taken over people. From spending time with friends and family to eating delicious food to performing the garba and dandiya together, people seem to be enjoying this festive season to the fullest. Case in point, this video posted by Union minister Piyush Goyal that shows a bunch of women performing the garba on a moving train. The video is not only winning many hearts on Twitter but also prompting others to share similar videos.

The short clip, most likely recorded on a local train, shows a group of women performing the garba together and they seem to be enjoying themselves thoroughly. You can also hear the song Kamariya from the film Mitron, starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, playing in the background.

“Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide!” says the tweet posted along with the video. Chances are it’ll make you want to get up and dance as well.

Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide! pic.twitter.com/mM0fTfk89F — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 17, 2018

Since being tweeted some four hours ago, the video has collected over 800 retweets and more than 2,600 likes. People have not only praised the video but also tweeted similar clips.

Cops at new jersey trying out some garba steps @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/sBa0Ij6i6A — Mr.Dharma (@MrDharma_) October 17, 2018

Our recent trip pic.twitter.com/vxZSoH2Q0k — Worst Hindu - Rohan (@rohan31khanna) October 17, 2018

Not just the railways, a similar scene unfolded at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat where passengers were greeted with a flash mob performing garba.

At @aaisvpiairport, passengers were welcomed with a Garba flash mob. The staff of every airline participated in the Garba, at both International and Domestic terminals of the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/43pYIfEF19 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) October 16, 2018

@aaisvpiairport

Passengers were pleasantly surprised to be greeted with enchanting Garba at #SVPI Airport, #Ahmedabad by Airlines & stakeholders staff. One of the participating passengers observed that this moment at SVPI airport would be cherished by her for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/DgmEPcop0B — APD Ahmedabad (@aaisvpiairport) October 17, 2018

The nine day festival of Navratri started on October 10 this year and will be celebrated until October 18. How are you celebrating the festival?

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 13:41 IST