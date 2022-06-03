Video: On World Bicycle Day, minister Anurag Thakur peddles in Delhi

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day, union minister Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle' rally. Reports said he peddled 7.5 km to encourage Delhi dwellers. The rally started from in Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium along with 750 other cyclists, news agency ANI reported. "Today on World Bicycle Day, we want to take PM Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level," Thakur said at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Delhi, similar rallies have been organised at 75 iconic places across the country, the ANI report highlighted Under the initiative, more than 9.68 lakh km distance to be covered by 1.29 lakh young cyclists in a single day to mark the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive aims to encourage people to make cycling part of their daily routine as physical activity to stay healthy. The initiative also aims to spread awareness of how cycle as a mode of transportation helps the environment by reducing carbon footprints.

Speaking on the occasion, Union law minister Kiran Rijiju, who also participated in the rally, said he rides a bicycle whenever he gets a chance. "Today is World Bicycle Day, so thousands of people have gathered here, but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health," ANI quoted him as saying.

The World Bicycle Day was first marked on June 3, 2018, after the United Nations adopted a resolution during the 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York in April. The declaration was adopted by more than 193 member states that encouraged them to include bicycles in regional, international and subnational development programme and policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail