On live camera, PhysicsWallah teacher beaten by student with slippers

A teacher with edtech firm PhysicsWallah was physically assaulted with slippers by a student in the middle of a live-streaming class. Another student watching the live session, recorded the video and circulated it online.

X, formerly Twitter, users commenting on the video asked what was the issue and the reason behind the student hitting the teacher. Several people also criticised the act saying teachers shouldn't be treat this way. (Screengrab)

In the 9-second viral video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard and teaching a class when a student suddenly attacks him and hits him with a slipper twice.

The video has garnered thousands of views after numerous accounts reposted it.

It isn't clear what led to the altercation.

Last month, a teacher with the edtech firm apologised for using a casteist slur, which he made during an online lecture. On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Physics Wallah uploaded a video statement of the teacher, Manish Raj, and stressed that inclusivity is among the company's core values.

A clip went viral where Raj was heard saying, “Why did I even take up this profession? At times, I regret having to do this (teach). God, it would have been better had you made me a C****r…I would have polished shoes. Then, my life would have been peaceful,” he said.

“We deeply regret & apologize for the inappropriate remarks made by one of our teachers which has hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community. The concerned teacher has rendered a formal apology. Promoting inclusivity is one of our core values and will ensure it's not repeated,” the Noida-based company then said in a post.

In March this year, a Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya accused three teachers — Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit — of taking bribes. The teachers quit the platform citing differences in vision with Alakh Pandey-led company and stating that the atmosphere was not conducive for students.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk