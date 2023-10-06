On live camera, PhysicsWallah teacher beaten by student with slippers
In the viral video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard and teaching when a student suddenly attacks him and hits him with a slipper twice.
A teacher with edtech firm PhysicsWallah was physically assaulted with slippers by a student in the middle of a live-streaming class. Another student watching the live session, recorded the video and circulated it online.
In the 9-second viral video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard and teaching a class when a student suddenly attacks him and hits him with a slipper twice.
The video has garnered thousands of views after numerous accounts reposted it.
It isn't clear what led to the altercation.
Last month, a teacher with the edtech firm apologised for using a casteist slur, which he made during an online lecture. On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Physics Wallah uploaded a video statement of the teacher, Manish Raj, and stressed that inclusivity is among the company's core values.
A clip went viral where Raj was heard saying, “Why did I even take up this profession? At times, I regret having to do this (teach). God, it would have been better had you made me a C****r…I would have polished shoes. Then, my life would have been peaceful,” he said.
“We deeply regret & apologize for the inappropriate remarks made by one of our teachers which has hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community. The concerned teacher has rendered a formal apology. Promoting inclusivity is one of our core values and will ensure it's not repeated,” the Noida-based company then said in a post.
In March this year, a Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya accused three teachers — Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit — of taking bribes. The teachers quit the platform citing differences in vision with Alakh Pandey-led company and stating that the atmosphere was not conducive for students.