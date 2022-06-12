Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force

In Telangana's Adilabad district, a huge protest erupted outside a police station reportedly over a social media post. Cops had to resort to use of force to disperse the crowd, a video that emerged from the site showed. The accused - whose post had triggered the demonstration - has been arrested, the police said.

In a 17-second clip posted by news agency ANI, policemen - with batons - can be seen dispersing the huge crowd amid massive chaos. In the midst of confusion, demonstrators are seen leaving the site. The agitation took place outside the One Town police station, as per the news agency.

"We've registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," superintendent of police, Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The demonstration and the action against the accused comes at a time when several other states - including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have seen agitations over remarks against Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who has been expelled by the party.

In UP and Bengal, the state governments have warned of strict action against the accused. More than 200 people have been arrested in various parts of UP.

Bengal's chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, also attacked the BJP on Saturday, asking: "Why should people pay the price for the party's sins?"

(With inputs from ANI)

