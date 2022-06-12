Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force
india news

Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force

Telangana: The man - who was behind the objectionable post - was arrested, said police. 
Telangana: Cops seen dispersing the crowd outside a police station. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 07:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In Telangana's Adilabad district, a huge protest erupted outside a police station reportedly over a social media post. Cops had to resort to use of force to disperse the crowd, a video that emerged from the site showed. The accused - whose post had triggered the demonstration - has been arrested, the police said.

In a 17-second clip posted by news agency ANI, policemen - with batons - can be seen dispersing the huge crowd amid massive chaos. In the midst of confusion, demonstrators are seen leaving the site. The agitation took place outside the One Town police station, as per the news agency.

"We've registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," superintendent of police, Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The demonstration and the action against the accused comes at a time when several other states - including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have seen agitations over remarks against Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who has been expelled by the party.

RELATED STORIES

In UP and Bengal, the state governments have warned of strict action against the accused. More than 200 people have been arrested in various parts of UP.

Bengal's chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, also attacked the BJP on Saturday, asking: "Why should people pay the price for the party's sins?"

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
telangana protest
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP