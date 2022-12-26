Video: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Vajpayee in t-shirt amid Delhi winter chill

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van, former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. He then paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

The former Congress president went to Sadaiv Atal to pay his floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“This morning, Rahul Gandhi in keeping with the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tributes at the Samadhis of Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jagjivan Ram,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress general-secretary in-charge communications, tweeted.

Gandhi was again seen in a mere t-shirt amid Delhi's chilly winter morning as he offered floral tributes at the samadhis of former PMs. Responding to the queries of him not feeling cold in Delhi winter, Gandhi last week said "They keep asking me how I do not feel cold."

"But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question," he added, highlighting the plight of those who cannot afford warm clothes.

"I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers — all of India, in fact," he said, addressing the gathering near the Red Fort.

On Gandhi wearing a T-shirt despite the winter chill, Ramesh said at a press conference, "This is your observation, not a question".

When the reporter again asked if Gandhi does not feel cold, Ramesh said in a lighter vein, "No, he doesn't feel cold, he is thick-skinned".

