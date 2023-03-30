Video seems to show Tripura BJP MLA watching obscene clip in Assembly

A purported video of a BJP MLA from Tripura allegedly watching pornographic content on his mobile phone during the state assembly session is doing rounds on social media. The alleged video was captured by someone sitting behind the MLA Jadav Lal Nath - who represents the Bagbassa constituency in the northeastern state.

Tripura MLA Jadav Lal Nath sitting in the state assembly session(Twitter)

Reportedly, Nath was scrolling through video clips on his mobile phone when he paused to watch a clip that appeared to have obscene content.

While Nath has not responded to the alleged video, reports suggest that the BJP has demanded an explanation from him.

In a similar such incident in 2016, Karnataka MLA Tanveer Sait was allegedly caught viewing pornographic content on his phone during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Meanwhile last week, an obscene video clip was accidentally played for three minutes on multiple advertisement screens at platform number 10 at Patna railway junction - causing an outrage among the passengers. According to officials, the railway authorities have taken strict action against the erring agency - which was given a contract to make regular announcements on the TV screens about the arrival and departure of passenger trains.

