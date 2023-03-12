‘Will raise issue in Parliament’: MPs cancel visit to areas that saw post-poll violence in Tripura

AGARTALA: Hours after a parliamentary team was attacked during a visit to Tripura, the team on Saturday cancelled its scheduled visits to the areas that saw post-poll violence, and said it will raise the issue in Parliament. So far, three people have been arrested over the attack, police said. One of the vehicles attacked by miscreants in Tripura.(ANI)

A seven-member parliamentary team comprising Left and Congress MPs from Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala visited the state on Friday to take stock of the alleged violence said to have occurred since announcement of assembly poll results. An alliance of the BJP and IPFT won a second term in office.

Divided in three teams, the MPs visited different parts of West and Sepahijala districts. A team led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elaram Karim and Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khalek came under attack. Three vehicles were vandalised during their visit to Nehalchandranagar on Friday, though nobody sustained any severe injuries. Another team was threatened by miscreants in West district.

Reacting to these incidents, the Left and Congress parliamentarians raised questions on the law and order situation in the state and cancelled their visits, and sought intervention of governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ranjeeta Ranjan said: “These incidents will be raised in both the upper and lower houses of Parliament and adjournment motions will be moved to discuss these issues.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer told news agency PTI: “Three people have been arrested so far, and steps are being taken to apprehend the others. An FIR has been filed over the incident.”