Tripura CM warns of strict action on violence irrespective of political parties

A day after taking oath as Tripura chief minister, Manik Saha on Thursday said that stern action will be taken on violence incidents irrespective of the political parties involved in it. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI)

Saha chaired the first meeting of the new Cabinet. Newly-elected legislator of Panisagar constituency Binoy Bhushan Das was appointed as protem speaker.

“A section of vested interest groups have created disturbances in the state since the announcement of the Assembly poll results. Police have been asked to take stern steps against anyone irrespective of party colour if found involvement in any indiscipline activities,” said Saha before leaving for New Delhi.

The state government would work to fulfil their 73 poll promises made in the party’s sankalp patra including development for healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, infrastructure, women, tribal, culture, tourism etc, he said.

Saha said that the state government tried to work on the problems faced by the tribals and would continue to do so in future but they would never accept the demand of Greater Tipraland raised by the TIPRA Motha.

A meeting was held among Union home minister Amit Shah and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with TIPRA Motha leaders at Agartala on Wednesday, hours after the swearing-in of the BJP-IPFT government.

Also Read: Amit Shah, Nadda meet TIPRA Motha chief after Tripura govt’s swearing-in

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma later said that an interlocutor would be appointed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs soon to solve problems of the tribal people across the state, and added that his party is not joining the state government.

Nine legislators, including the chief minister, sworn in on Wednesday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and others.